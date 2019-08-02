|
|
DEUGAU, MARY CAROL VERONICA: Carol Deugau, 79, of West Kelowna, BC passed away at the Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna on July 22, 2019. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband Hal; three sons in England Philip, Andrew, and Christopher; sister Diane of Winnipeg; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and extended family; and numerous very good friends. She was sadly predeceased by her brother Peter and sister Sheila. Carol was an active member of The White Sails Chorus - the Kelowna chapter of Sweet Adelines International, and a volunteer with the Sing For Your Life Foundation. Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Peachland 50 Plus Activity Centre, 5672 Beach Avenue, Peachland, BC V0H 1X6. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 2, 2019