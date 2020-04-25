|
BROWN, Mary, Ellen: May 21, 1928 - Apr. 12, 2020 Sadly the family of Mary Brown announces her passing peacefully at Three Links Manor, in Kelowna, BC , just shy of her 92nd birthday. Much loved by her daughter Karen, sons Doug (Glynis) and Don (Marlene), grandchildren James (Kelli), Nancy (Mark) and David (Michelle), great grandchildren Braxton, Jak and Emily, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Louise Cowan, husband Walter, brothers and their spouses Stan (Von) Cowan, Alan (Rae) Carmen and George (Hazel) Cowan and infant sister Isabelle. She was also predeceased by her good friend and companion, George Reihl. Mary and Walter moved to Kelowna in the fall of 1969 and continued to grow their circle of friends through Kinsmen and Kinettes, business, church, golf and community functions and their involvement with the Pathways Abilities Society. When possible, we will have a memorial to celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mary's name to Pathways Abilities Society (formerly Kelowna & District Society for Community Living) 123 Franklyn Rd. Kelowna, BC, V1X 6A9.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 25, 2020