ELIZABETH MARY GOSSELIN "LIZ": January 14, 1951 - October 16, 2020 Now comforted in the arms of our Lord our beloved Liz passed away peacefully at home attended by those who loved her after a long struggle with cancer. Predeceased by her mother, Patricia, née Stapley in 2001. She is survived by her life partner and fiance Jeff Bedard; sons Andrew and Christopher; Father Grant MacMillan(@96 yrs) - Ontario, Sisters Colleen(Richard)Jutras - Quebec, Holly Brownlee - Ontario, Heather (Richard)Atkinson - Ontario, Susan "Sue" (Mike)Lapage - Ontario, Deborah "Debbie" Skilton - Ontario and Margaret "Maggie" Reed - Arizona; brothers William - Ontario, Edward - Ontario, John and Glendon; Grandchildren Jasmine and Jesse and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Cornwall, Ontario, Liz moved with her then family to the Okanagan some 30 years ago. Sadly leaving her extended family behind. Dispite several debilitating physical challenges which ultimately affected her working life, Liz always maintained a joie de vie. She enjoyed flower gardens, country music - new and old, dressing in costume for fun events, dressing up for special occasions, sentimental gifts and of course the occasional pampering. She also loved nature and animals, especially her pets, vounteering for a while at the local S.P.C.A. In particular Liz enjoyed her long time involvement with her local T.O.P.'s group, building friendships and often referring to her fellow members as "her girls". On occasion Liz offered an unjudgemental ear to youths, she befriended, some troubled, some not, and many appreciatively simply called her mom. But above all, and throughout her life, Liz's overiding focus was always on the welfare of her family and friends. Her strength, resolve, courage and faith through difficult times inspired us. Her engaging infectious smile in the good times blessed us. Liz was a special lady. She will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her. A memorial will be held at a later date to be deteremined considering current circumstances. In lieu of flowers a "in memory" donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
will be greatly appreciated. @cancer.ca or to Box 640 Stn K, Toronto, ON M4P 9Z9. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the treatment staff at KGH and PRH Hospitals with special thanks to Palliative Care staff Carrie, Rhonda and Lila, and our caring friends and neighbours for their support.