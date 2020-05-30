MOONEY, Mary: Mary died peacefully at home on May 12. She was the loving wife of Bud Mooney, who passed away in 2007, the mother of Donna Mooney (Duncan Davies) and Lori Mooney, the Grandmother of Amanda Marshall (Andy Moser), Braden and Madison Davies, and the great Grandmother of Josephine and Magdalena who gave her so much joy. Mary had four loves in life - her family, her golf, her bridge, and her garden. She was a long time member of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, which she considered her second home and a volunteer at the Kelowna General Hospital. Mary never lost her independence, her feistiness and sense of humour. Special thanks to her sister-in-law Susan Faye, who was her constant friend and her caregivers Jane Ouimet and Judy Biafore who enriched Mary's final years with their support, friendship and love. Mary will be in our hearts forever.



