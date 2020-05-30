Mary MOONEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOONEY, Mary: Mary died peacefully at home on May 12. She was the loving wife of Bud Mooney, who passed away in 2007, the mother of Donna Mooney (Duncan Davies) and Lori Mooney, the Grandmother of Amanda Marshall (Andy Moser), Braden and Madison Davies, and the great Grandmother of Josephine and Magdalena who gave her so much joy. Mary had four loves in life - her family, her golf, her bridge, and her garden. She was a long time member of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, which she considered her second home and a volunteer at the Kelowna General Hospital. Mary never lost her independence, her feistiness and sense of humour. Special thanks to her sister-in-law Susan Faye, who was her constant friend and her caregivers Jane Ouimet and Judy Biafore who enriched Mary's final years with their support, friendship and love. Mary will be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved