SALIKAN, Mary: Feb. 28, 1930 - May 13, 2020 Mary Salikan (nee Podovsky) passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 90. She was predeceased in 2011 by her husband of 60 years, Andrew. She will be missed by sons Robert (Patricia Armstrong), Larry and Tom; daughter Helen (Steve Proteau); and grandchildren Laurie, Alex and Christopher. Mary was born and raised in Burnaby, where her father was caretaker of Confederation Park, and worked as a telephone switchboard operator and at Woodwards before beginning married life in a cabin in Crescent Valley. She then raised her family in a house trailer and moved to several communities around B.C. while Andrew worked on road construction projects, including Roger's Pass Highway and Kelowna Airport. They settled in Kelowna (Rutland) in 1960. Mary continued to work while raising her family, including at Manpower (using latest technology such as telex) and later as a caregiver in seniors residences. She was a very social person and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. An avid gardener all her life, she produced an impressive array of fruits and vegetables every year. She and Andrew loved to travel and enjoyed several international vacations. In later life she had the chance to take up her interest and talent in painting. She moved to Vancouver in 2016, and the family wishes to thank the caretakers at Braddan Seniors Care Home for their support since then. The family was able to celebrate her 90th birthday with her just before the isolation of the last few months.



