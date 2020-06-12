Max Louie ONGARO
ONGARO, Max Louie: Max Louie Ongaro peacefully passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on May 7th, 2020 after a very brief decline in health. Max was 81 years old. Max was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Joan, in 2015. Max will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by countless family and friends including his three children: Denise (Monty) Scott, Dana (Doug) Howe, Dean (Christine) Ongaro, his 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A live-streamed service will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Please join us by clicking this link www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ongaro-max-louie. Regretfully, the service cannot be attended in person due to current restrictions. To see Max's full obituary/tribute or to send condolences please visit the above link.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 12, 2020.
