SIEG, MCKINLEY (Barton), Thirza (Terry) May: Born May 12, 1921 in Grassy Lake Alberta, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at the young age of 99 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Lester McKinley; second husband, Thomas Sieg; two sons, Bruce McKinley and William (Barry) McKinley, and one daughter Thirza (Bonnie) Dumont. Terry will be sadly missed by her surviving youngest daughter Barbara Wood and her eldest son Robert McKinley, as well as 14 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren. Terry moved to Rutland at a young age where she grew up, met and married Robert Lester (Buster) McKinley. They had their 5 children. They separated and eventually she moved to Vancouver to be with her partner Raymond Thomas (Tom) Sieg where she worked in the hospital and grew her love for nursing. They moved to Toronto Ontario where she did her nursing and lived at Lake Wilcox in a wee house as she called it. They moved to Spruce Grove Alberta for a short while and after Tom had passed away, the love of the Okanagan called her back. She resided in Rutland where she had many family and friends. She cooked for many residents at Father Delestre Housing on New Years and looked forward to every year to doing it again and again and continued to do it well in to her mid 90's. Her love of family, love of life, strong attitude and feisty spirit helped her overcome many complications in her life. She always held her head high with a smile and never let it overcome her. She was a fantastic roll model and taught us the importance of a hug, and the power of family love. Terry will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



