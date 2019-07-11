Dietz, Mel: June 3, 1932-June 30, 2019 Mel was born to John and Mathilda (Stahl) Dietz in Galahad, AB. He lived in Arvilla and Edmonton before moving to Osoyoos, BC where he cowboyed for the ranchers on Anarchist Mountain. He worked in Castlegar, Keremeos, Penticton, and Okanagan Falls before retiring to Summerland on his Garnet Valley ranch where he felt happy and at home. Mel was predeceased by his parents, first wife Lorine, brother Leo, and one great grandchild. He is mourned by his loving family: wife of 50 years June; children Sherry (Scott) Diffley, Les (Marilyn) Dietz, Mark Dietz, and Corrie (Mike) Stern; grandchildren Jarrod Diffley, Lauren (Derek) Henneberry, Lindsay (Scott) Tunkin, Jennifer (Kayle) Houston, and Brooklyn Stern; and great grandchildren Maddox Henneberry and Ronan Tunkin. Mel is also survived by sister Bea Bevercombe, sister-in-law Flo Dietz, brothers-in-law Bruce (Joan) Sanderson and Ivor (Cathy) Sanderson; and many nieces and nephews. The family invites you to join them for an informal celebration of Mel's life on August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 (Rosedale Room), 14205 Rosedale Ave., Summerland, BC. Interment has taken place at Osoyoos Cemetery. Mel's family would like to thank Dr. Venkataraman and his team for taking care of Mel over the course of his illness. Thank you to the hospice team at Trinity for care in his final days. And thank you to friends for your support. In Mel's memory, donations may be made to BC SPCA Donor Relations Team, 1245 East 7th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 1R1 or Alzheimer Society of BC, 104-35 Backstreet Blvd., Penticton, BC V2A 1H7. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 11, 2019