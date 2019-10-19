Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Mel McCLELLAND

McCLELLAND, Mel: Passed away on October 15, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan and their 5 children Darlene Krebs, Cindy (Aron) Teichroeb, Mel (Maureen), Carol (Paul) St-Maurice and Russ, as well as their ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sons Ronald (Jane) and Michael, his 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild of Ontario. He was predeceased by his five brothers and sisters. Mel worked in the logging industry until his retirement, where he then enjoyed his family, playing crib and horseshoes, which he excelled in and won several awards. He will be remembered as a hard worker and a great husband, father and friend. A service will not be held by request. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 19, 2019
