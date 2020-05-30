GAUTHIER, Melvin: Melvin passed away in Westbank, British Columbia, on May 19th, 2020 at the age of 78. He leaves behind his children Dan (Crystal), Melissa (Tod), and Debbie (Grant); his two grandchildren Lee (Emilie) and Sabrina (Jay); and his beloved golden retriever Benjie. He will be remembered as a great childhood father, grandfather, and friend. Melvin was born as one of twelve children to his family in Erwood, Saskatchewan, on Aug 6th, 1942. After years on the farm, the family relocated to Chilliwack, B.C. Melvin later moved to Surrey, B.C., and then to Revelstoke, B.C. where he raised a family of his own while working in the forest industry. He eventually settled in Westbank where he spent the remainder of his days. In Revelstoke, Melvin spent his free time camping, fishing, and playing sports with his family. He also volunteered as a coach and Scout leader. His home was always busy with the barbecues and social gatherings he would host for the neighbourhood and extended family. If you were to ask anyone who knew him what they most remembered about his Revelstoke years, they would tell you it is the regular Gauthier-Boruch gatherings. Melvin was a hard working man. He took on any job with integrity and passion, whether working as a logger, safety coordinator, or landscaper. An entrepreneur, he started and ran several businesses over his life. Anyone living in Westbank would recognize Melvin and his unmistakable white pickup for M&M Landscaping driving by. Outside of work, Melvin had a lifelong passion for music and spirit for adventure. He wrote hundreds of his own Gospel and Country songs and recorded many CDs. Many knew him for his 12-string guitar and powerful voice. When he was younger, he spent time traveling by horseback and climbing mountains. In 2017, he traveled throughout B.C., Alaska, the Yukon, and the North West Territories with his reliable companion Benjie by his side. Melvin was also a devout Catholic. He volunteered much of his time to the church by providing help with landscaping and maintenance, or by helping out at the soup kitchen. He would prepare, perform, and lead music for the Christmas service every year. Melvin will be remembered by all as a kind and generous person. The communities he nurtured were as beautiful as the gardens he built. In memory of Mel please donate to Westbank Soup Kitchen.



