Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penticton Funeral Chapel
501 Winnipeg Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5M8
250-492-0713

Melvin RICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin RICH Obituary
RICH, Melvin: 1934-2020 Mel passed away on February 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born and raised on the Lower Mainland and came to Penticton to take over Mr. Mike's Restaurant and was often referred to around town as "Mr. Mike." Mel was an active Gyro Club member for over 40 years, an avid golfer, loved hockey and seldom missed a Vee's game, a proud community member and always willing to do his share. This kind, always cheerful, easy going man is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Melinda (Harold) McLachlan and Bette Jean (John) Lyseyko; son, Ray (Jirina) Rich; stepsons, Ken (Cindy) Seckinger and Kevin Seckinger; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Keith Rich and Cliff (Heather) Rich. He is predeceased by his parents Ray and Eileen Rich; two stepdaughters, Sandy Osler and Debra Kirby. A Celebration of Mel's Life will be held on Friday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penticton Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -