RICH, Melvin: 1934-2020 Mel passed away on February 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born and raised on the Lower Mainland and came to Penticton to take over Mr. Mike's Restaurant and was often referred to around town as "Mr. Mike." Mel was an active Gyro Club member for over 40 years, an avid golfer, loved hockey and seldom missed a Vee's game, a proud community member and always willing to do his share. This kind, always cheerful, easy going man is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Melinda (Harold) McLachlan and Bette Jean (John) Lyseyko; son, Ray (Jirina) Rich; stepsons, Ken (Cindy) Seckinger and Kevin Seckinger; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Keith Rich and Cliff (Heather) Rich. He is predeceased by his parents Ray and Eileen Rich; two stepdaughters, Sandy Osler and Debra Kirby. A Celebration of Mel's Life will be held on Friday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 15, 2020