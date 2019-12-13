|
PETERSON, Merlyn Leona "Merle": 1938 - 2019. Today the sun sets on a very special person in our lives. Our family is saddened to announce the passing of our Mom and Grandma Merle on Sunday, December 8, 2019 following a battle with cancer. Following many years providing Home Care in Vancouver, Merle retired with her husband Carl to the Penticton area. Merle had a great love for her family and enjoyed keeping in touch with her extended family. Left to cherish her memory are her son Richard (Bernice); four grandchildren: Chauncey, Chad, Kristen and Nikki; nine great grandchildren; brother Jack and sister Sharon (Fred) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Carl in 2005 and her parents Hugh and Lulu and brother Alan. Her struggle is over and she has found peace. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband Carl at a later date. Condolences / memories can be shared with the family at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019