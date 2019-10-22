|
HADERER, Mervin: 1937 - 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend on October 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Merv is survived by his sister Donna (Don); his sister-in-law Joan; his niece Jessica (Jason); his favourite dog Lexi; and many other friends and family members. He was predeceased by his wife, Donna; his brother Allan; and his parents. Merv worked for the CPR and Alberta National Drug (Medis) for many years. He was a kind man, loved by many who knew him and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Merv enjoyed camping, playing golf, travelling to warm destinations, and spending winters in Mesa. He also loved "Happy Hours" with his many friends in Kelowna and Mesa. He was a member of UCT for over 50 years. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Kelowna General Hospital 3 East for their excellent compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Merv may be made to the Kelowna General Hospital, www.kghfoundation.com, or the charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 22, 2019