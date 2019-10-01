|
|
IWANOCZKO, Michael: born in the Ukraine on February 7, 1925 passed away on September 21, 2019 in Penticton. Mike will be remembered as a chess master. He regularly attended the Mall for chess matches, which often drew a crowd. He was known for his being well-dressed, complete with a hat. He was predeceased by his common law spouse, Valve Piir in 2001. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am in Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services, 250-493-4112.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 1, 2019