WILLINGHAM, Michael J.: Jul. 28, 1938 - Oct. 11, 2020 Michael J. passed away at his home in Nanaimo, where he lived with Diane Roberts until her passing in 2016. He led a full and exciting life, coming to Canada from the UK as a young man and settling in Toronto. He found his niche in sales, working for Castrol Oil and racing sports cars. There he met Diane and they moved to Kelowna where they would open their own restaurant. Michael later became a wine and spirits agent in Vancouver, and was a mentor and inspiration to many. The fact that he survived fifteen years after a brain stem stroke para-lyzed one side of his body and cost him the ability to eat, drink or even swallow is a testament to his strength and will to live. Michael had an abdominal aneurysm operated on four years ago, and was well aware the repair wouldn't last forever and might one day take his life. Facing that and other medical complications, Michael knew that he was leaving us. He passed away on his terms, exactly how he wanted to go, peacefully and comfortably in the warmth of his condo overlooking the ocean. May the sun be on your face, and the winds be in your favour. Kindly direct any donations to the BC Hospitality Foundation, which he helped start after his stroke in 2006.



