RENNIE, Michael John: November 07, 1964 - August 27, 2019. Mike passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Penticton at the age of 54. He was predeceased by his uncle Jack Norris (2017), and his father Bob (August 23, 2019). He is survived by his loving mother Barb, brother Grant, and the apple of his eye nephew Mason. Mike was well known for driving his garbage truck for 12 years wearing his white sunglasses, his blond hair and his radio blaring. They called him "Rock on Mike". He grew up and completed his schooling in Orangeville, Ontario. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ontario. To honor Mike's memory and in lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness. If you know of someone who is sick, please call them and keep in touch, for Mike it's too late, his hand is cold. Mike was forever grateful to those who took the time to visit or picked up a phone to call, those calls often lasting 3 hours. Family would like to thank his childhood friends, Dwayne & Barb Bruce and sons, Gary & Heather O'Connor, Richard Barnes, Brian & Babe Blecic and family, Scott Di-Guistini and family, Chris & Khrysia English, Lee Duncan, and Fred & Tracy Wright as well as all his customers on his past garbage truck routes. A very special thanks to Dr. David Paisley, Dr. Niall Davidson, and Dr. Lloyd Westby. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 6, 2019