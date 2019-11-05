|
Nicholls Michael Kenneth (Mickey): went to the angels on October 26, 2019 at the age of 67. Mickey is survived by his loving mother Madeleine, his family, Shane, Kathy and family, Lance, Jan and family, Jayeson and family and Paivi and family. Mickey has also left behind his best friend Kurt and his caring family at Smithson House. We are so grateful for the loving care that the Smithson House family and caregivers have given to Mickey for the past 30 years. Mickey was predeceased by his adoring father Ken and brother Kody. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Kelowna General Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassion and care of Mickey. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Charles Garnier Catholic Church, 3645 Benvoulin Road, Kelowna, BC. Donations to Saint Vincent de Paul at Saint Charles Garnier Church in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family by visitingwww.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 5, 2019