O'REILLY, Michael: O'Reilly, Michael passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on January 16, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. He is survived by Lorraine, his loving wife of 29 years, and her two sons, Richard (Lori) and Douglas (Sanna); as well as his grandson Olki; his sister Sheila; nieces Judy (Doug), and Caryn (Doug); and nephew Mike (Melissa). He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret. Michael had two passions, singing with the Aura Chamber Choir and golfing at KGCC where he was known as The Little Easy for his fluid swing. His friends and family will remember him for his sense of humour and genuine interest in others. There will be a celebration of life service later this year. The date, time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association, www.lung.ca. Gratitude to Drs. Ketch, McCauley and Prestage for their long-term care of Michael. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 25, 2020