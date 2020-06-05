Michelle Marie GOERTZ
GOERTZ, Michelle Marie: March 27, 1964 - May 30, 2020 After a valiant battle with cancer, Michelle joined her mom for tea on Saturday, May 30th. Surrounded by family, her fight ended peacefully at home. Michelle will be remembered as a "mother" to many who were fortunate enough to know her. Predeceased by mom Ida and father Rodger Gerrard. Survived by husband of 30 years Doug; son Nicholas (Katie Bransfield) Goertz; daughter Jennifer (Spencer) Nowoselski; beautiful granddaughter Zoey and beloved pets Oskar and Leo. Michelle is also survived by sisters Lauraine Dugal, Jeannette (Jack) Eisenman, Lucille (Doug) Skarra, Diane (Wayne) Kello, several nieces, nephews, extended family and amazing friends. Michelle cherished her time with family and friends, camping, crafting, playing baseball and gardening. You always knew you were in the company of Michelle because of the big smiles, infectious laughter and joy that filled the room. A very special thanks to Dr. Doug Leitner, Dr. Peter Andrew, palliative nurses Carrie & Rhonda and the entire staff at P.R.H. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 5, 2020.
