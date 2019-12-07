|
|
BUTSON, MICK: In loving memory, October 10, 1930 - November 28, 2019. Forever loved, your family, wife Marcia, son Wayne and extended family, husband, father, grandfather, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. We miss you and you live on in all memories of those who knew your kind hearted ways of helping anyone in need and your great sense of humour. Thank you to nurses and staff at Moog & Friends Hospice House. As requested no service.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 7, 2019