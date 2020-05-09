BURSAC, Milos,: Apr. 20, 1930 - May 01, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce that Milos Bursac passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, at the age of 90. Milos is survived by his wife of 55 years Paula, his daughter Vera (Andrew) and son Alex (Marilyn) and grandchildren Rhys and Sydney. Milos was born in Bosnia and immigrated to Canada in 1960. He spent many years working in the mining and drilling industry in Ontario, Yukon, Saskatchewan and BC. Milos loved his adopted Canada and relished the outdoors. He spent much of his free time hunting and fishing with his son and brother Stan. In his later years, he enjoyed his beautiful garden and spending time with his family. Milos will be always be remembered by his friends and family, both in Kelowna and back in Europe, as a wildlife enthusiast, a tireless worker, loyal friend and a dedicated family man. As per Milos wishes, there will be no service. At a later date, the family will gather to spread his ashes and commemorate Milos. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kelowna Hospice House (KGH Foundation).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store