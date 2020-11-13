WALKER, Mitchell Andrew: June 1, 1983 ~ October 30, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mitchell Andrew Walker on October 30th, 2020. Mitchell was born on June 1st, 1983 in White Rock and is survived by his mother Judy Fogg of Anaconda, Montana, his father Tim Walker and his Stepmother Lorene Brandys of Naramata, BC , brother Kyle Walker, stepbrother Connor Templeman and step sisters, Whitney Templeman and Crystal Keller. Mitchell worked most of his life as a delivery truck driver and in warehousing work and often had a second job to keep up. If you knew Mitchell you remember his big smile and his kind and generous manner. Because he was a person of faith and because it was his nature to want to help others he was quick to agree to help if needed. He touched many people around him because of his kind nature and his willingness to help anyone. Everyone who spent time with Mitchell knew of his great sense of humor and that big smile. Mitchell loved camping, golf, snowboarding, his plants, a good meal and maybe most of all a Timmy's coffee. His happiest moments were sitting with friends having a cold one or a coffee and just being with people he loved, maybe around a campfire. Mitchell often related to people who were struggling and that was because he had many struggles himself overcoming many personal challenges with drugs and depression. One of his accomplishments was going back to get his high school diploma ten years after leaving school. A Celebration of Life will be held likely in spring 2021 pending the Covid situation and in lieu of flowers if you are able please donate to BC Mental Health and Substance Abuse www.bcmhsus.ca
. Condolence may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com