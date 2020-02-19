|
WELTERS, Mitchell Frank: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mitchell Frank Welters on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 81. Predeceased by his eldest son Robert, Mitch is survived by Grace, his loving wife of 58 years, and their children David (Melissa), Jennifer (Jorgen), and two grandchildren, Kristen and Graham. Mitch and Grace met in high school and were married at the age of 23. They spent the majority of their lives in Vancouver before retiring to Penticton. For almost 50 years, he was a well-known and well-loved corporate lawyer working with firms such as Russell DuMoulin, before establishing his own firm in 1993. He will also be missed by his long-time friends in the Bridge Group. The Drummonds, Dumaresqs, Symonds, Semkes, Hagars and Martins. They all met in university and have stayed together through thick and thin. Many of the traditions continue to this day with the children of the group. Mitch lived his life to the fullest, his laughter was infectious and his kindness was unconditional. In various stages of his life, Mitch made weekend trips up to Penticton in his Cessna Skymaster during the summer, offered margaritas on the back deck of the Gracious Lady, or spent time with any one of his beloved Cairn Terriers. He was quick to offer two tens for a five and always paused as he was leaving to shout out "MacArthur." He was a Past-Commodore of Burrard Yacht Club and spent countless hours volunteering both on the water and as part of the Centre Bay Yacht Station on Gambier Island. He was an avid golfer and earned a "Green Jacket" at Shaughnessy Golf Club along with a hole-in-one at Marine Drive Golf Course. The mould was broken when Mitch was created, and we will miss him dearly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 21st, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Church located at 361 Wade Avenue West, Penticton, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020