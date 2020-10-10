Moira GOLLING

GOLLING, Moira: 1923 - 2020 Moira passed away quietly on September 25th on her 97th Birthday at Village at Mill Creek. Predeceased by her loving husband Carl in 2010, grandson Gary Willmott in 1966 and great-great grandson Vincent Clark in 2018. Always remembered by her daughters Bonnie (Michael) Willmott. Wendy Golling Yates and her son Carl. Her heart belonged to all her grandchildren and known as their GiGi. Her happiest moments were the times spent with all her grandchildren. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by her granddaughters Jodi (Tommy) Clark, Joanne (Kevin) Imthorn and Lara Yates as well as all her great-grandchildren Michael (Casey), Sarah (Kasper), Makena, Paige, Maya, Aria, Nahalia and newest addition her great-great granddaughter Olivia. Survived by her sister Lillian Cyz and numerous nieces and nephews. She also will be sadly missed by her friends and especially Clara Sitz and Vera Summers whose friendship was greatly valued. Mom loved and enjoyed family gatherings and giving us all treasured memories of her amazing lemon pies and swan cream puffs. Energetic, creative and talented; she could do anything she set her mind to. An accomplished artist, gardener, gourmet cook and baker. She decorated all our wedding cakes, knit, crocheted and sewed for the family. She had a beautiful singing voice; singing in many choirs and also played the piano and organ. Loved to read a good book and never missed doing the daily crossword puzzle as well as keeping abreast of politics and current events. Her spirit will live on through our family, forever loved and never forgotten. Our family would like to thank Dr. Bobyn and all the caring staff for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to Mom and their kindness shown to us. At Mom's request a family picnic will be held next summer to celebrate a life very well-lived. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com