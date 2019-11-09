|
Johnson, Mona Wilhelmina: April 25, 1931 - October 27, 2019. On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Mrs. Mona Wilhelmina Johnson of Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sunnybank Centre at the age of 88 years. She was predeceased by her mother Agnes and father John Helweg; husband Frederick Lucas Johnson; son Darryl Evert; granddaughter Darrah; sister Lil Lougheed and brother Hank Helweg. Mona will be fondly remembered by her loving family including daughters Karen (Tom) Miller and Julie (Camron) Moore; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mona and Frederick worked very hard being self-employed on Texada Island. They were dedicated members of the Rod & Gun Club. After leaving the island she worked at the Penticton Hospital and later decided to go back to school to get her LPN licence at Okanagan College in Kelowna. She worked approximately ten years at the Penticton Hospital before retiring early with prolonged back problems. Throughout their lives they enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with their many friends. They also made many trips to Reno! Bingo was another lucky pastime for her. During her quiet time she loved to knit, crochet and her embroidery work is spread throughout the family and friends as keepsakes. Mona was always an avid baseball fan. Her favourite team being the Blue Jays and she travelled to see them play live which was a great highlight in her life! She also loved to read and had a large library of books which she donated to the Oliver Library after leaving home. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019