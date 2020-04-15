|
|
MURRAY, Morag: Jul 29, 1940 - Apr 7, 2020 (nee MacGillivray) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Morag after a brief battle with cancer. She took her last breath at home in Naramata, British Columbia, with her family present. Morag is survived by her husband, Tony of Naramata and sons Ross (Marnie) and Diego (Gwen), grandchildren Owen and Makayla of Calgary and by her brother Malcolm (Paula) MacGillivray of Lagos, Portugal. She will be greatly missed by all extended family and many friends world wide. Biography: Morag was born in Dundee Scotland but spent the early part of her life in Kent, England with her parents, Robert and Ethel. She worked a number of years as a journalist in London before immigrating to Montreal in the early sixties. Her career including heading the marketing and copy writing departments of major department stores in Montreal. After marriage to Tony and a number of years in Montreal, the family moved to Oshawa where amongst other things she helped launch the Beaver program for Scouts Canada. She was also instrumental in forming a volunteer group to support patients at a local mental hospital. After a brief time in Oshawa, the family moved to Calgary where among other ventures she was a volunteer during the 1988 Winter Olympics. Shortly after Tony's retirement, the two moved to Naramata in 2000 where they established a vineyard on the Naramata Bench. She had a keen nose for wine and loved a glass or two with friends. Morag was known for her infectious smile and stunning wit: a delight at any social gathering. She loved golf and was a member of the Penticton Golf Club where she met many friends. There will be no immediate service for her; rather, the family will host a "Celebration of Life" in the summer. This will be a time when we can get family and friends together to honour her, as she so deserves. In lieu of flowers or cards one can make a donation to the Moog Hospice Centre in Penticton or the Naramata Community Fund. https://www.pentictonhospice.com/hospice-house/ http://www.mynaramata.com/go3s/Naramata_Community_Fund_Society
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 15, 2020