|
|
THOMPSON, Muriel Aldoris (nee Sundwall): age 86 from Kelowna, died from cancer on September 7, 2019 at Hospice House. A graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11:30am. Aldoris was born in Govan, Saskatchewan and lived on her parents farm along with her two sisters and brother, all of whom are previously deceased. They moved to Regina when she was in the seventh grade. After high school graduation she attended Canadian Bible College and then went on to work for Chrysler Corp. and CBC Radio. Aldoris married Donald in 1966 and together they had two children, Carla and Brian. In 1989 they retired to Kelowna where she was excited to live amongst the beautiful lakes and orchards of the Okanagan Valley. She loved being surrounded by her garden and all of the plants, flowers and fruit trees of their home. Her hobbies included oil painting, cooking, canning and baking. Aldoris also loved playing cards and games with friends, but especially with her sisters where fits of laughter and tears filled their home. She also enjoyed hosting out-of-town family and friends on their Okanagan visits. The last two years had been a struggle with numerous health problems. Despite these issues, she maintained her wit and sense of humour until the end. Aldoris had a deep Christian faith by which she lived her life and raised her family. She will be dearly missed by her surviving family and all who were lucky enough to know her. The family wishes to thank Dr. Wiebe for his many years of care and to the many home-care and hospice nurses who also provided Aldoris with compassionate care. Donations in her memory are gratefully accepted at BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 12, 2019