FOLKES, Muriel Eileen (Meadows): Of Camrose (formerly of Kelowna and Edmonton), passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. Left to mourn her are children, Karen (Dean) Brooks, John (Dawn) Folkes, and Cheryl Folkes; grandchildren Tyler Brooks (Kristina), Evan Brooks, Crystal Stevens, Marla Stevens; two great grandchildren, Nadezhda and Emrys; two sisters, Marjorie Prowse and Devona Sherman; and many nieces and nephews, including special nieces Carol Bell (Folkes), Darlene Shouldice and Jan Duffy. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Folkes. Muriel had a long and interesting life. Born in Minnedosa, Manitoba, she grew up on a farm with her parents Reg and Florence Meadows and seven brothers and sisters. As a teenager she moved off the farm to Brandon, Manitoba, where she excelled at school and was the Valedictorian at Brandon Collegiate Institute. Upon graduation she worked at Brandon's Bank of Montreal and banking became her career throughout her life. Her husband Gerald Folkes was in the Canadian army and so they lived many places in Canada as well as in Soest, Germany and Mclean, Virginia. Being an army wife, on many occasions, she was a single mom to their three children as Gerry was off on courses or on exotic postings. After retiring in 1988, Muriel and Gerry moved to Kelowna where they lived happily and enjoyed being around many siblings. They had many friends, especially those in Country Lane. Gerry died in February 2005 and a year later Muriel moved to Camrose, Alberta to be closer to Karen. She knew no one there except her daughter's family, but quickly became a part of the community. Muriel was able to travel during this time and enjoyed several trips with her children including cruises, and a trip to Hawaii. Her last trip was to Arizona for Karen's birthday and celebrated along with Cheryl. It was on her return from this holiday that she contracted COVID-19. She spent one week in the hospital and spent much time which John and Cheryl. She passed peacefully in the Camrose hospital with Cheryl holding her hand. Muriel's life was so enriched by her family and friendships and she was blessed to have many people who cared deeply for her. She truly was a remarkable, strong woman who touched so many people's lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted at the Endometriosis Association (Canada), or the MS Society of Canada, or Caleb Ministries Association of Alberta, PO Box 1292, Calgary Alberta T2P 2L2 ( Please specify Springs of Life Children's Home) Condolences can be left at www.hainstockedmonton.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 11, 2020