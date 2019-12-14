|
|
LOVE, Muriel Winnifred:January 13, 1916 - December 2, 2019 Born in Calgary in 1916, Muriel Love passed away in Penticton Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a centenarian that enjoyed her newspaper and TV news - but always most important was family. At 8 years, Muriel's family moved from Alberta to continue to farm in the Mission, BC area. While a teacher in Hatzic, Muriel met the love-of-her-life, Victor Lloyd Love (1916 - 1999) at a country dance. The newlyweds (1942) farmed on Nicomen Island joined by their 3 children: Garfield (Karin, deceased), Roger (Dale), Sharon (ex. Gordon deceased) Mackenzie. Now with a young family, they moved to rejoin Lloyd's restauranteur family business at Love's Skillet on Granville, Vancouver. Both loved the big orchestra dance bands and recounted fun events. Many successful seafood markets, and fish and chip shops followed until the urge for an acreage business found the family opening Love's Kennels in Burnaby. Muriel was now graciously hosting large, lively family dinners in her immaculate home. She had a vegetable garden, a huge raspberry operation and a prune orchard as well as large flower beds that delighted all. The children had horses, calves, rabbits, chickens plus field and pointer trial dogs to tend, never mind the endless lawns to cut with a push mower! Back to the classroom occasionally as a substitute teacher which she enjoyed. Her ability as a speaker, even as a centenarian, always amazed. Muriel and Lloyd promoted free enterprise and small business as Social Credit campaigners in Burnaby and in their Okanagan retirement location on Skaha Lake. Enjoying her independence, she drove until 95 years. She is lovingly remembered by six grandchildren: Derek (Anita), Carsten (Kacie), Michelle (Maciek) Wronski, KellyAnne Love, Grant (Maria) Mackenzie and Dalerie (Colin) Felstad; 12 great grandkids, Tiana, Chelsea, Logan, Kennedy and Eric Love; Landon, Carter and Hudson Wronski; Katelyn and Kylie Mackenzie; Aaron and Evan Felstad. Her extended family, friends and care aides will also miss this beautiful lady. Near 104 years, we are so incredibly fortunate to have had so much fine time with Muriel. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 14, 2019