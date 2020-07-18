TERADA, Nagatoshi: June 26, 1929 - July 7, 2020 Nagatoshi Terada, 91, passed away peacefully July 7th 2020 in Penticton, BC, watched over by family and loved ones. Sincere, thoughtful, and fun-loving, Naga was a caring husband, a devoted brother, and a warm-hearted father and grandfather. Born in Vancouver in 1929 he was raised on an Okanagan farmstead with five siblings. A love of people and learning led him to UBC where he earned a degree in Education and began what would become a 30 year career as a teacher and counsellor throughout the Lower Mainland, eventually becoming Principal. During this time he had 2 sons, Brian and Ken, with his first wife, Evelyn. He retired to Osoyoos where he bought an orchard and embraced the challenge of becoming a farmer. Here he met his second wife, Sue, and together they christened their new home Suna Farm. There they grew their orchard business, held festivals and farm-gates, and hosted farm tours. Naga's great heart and love of community shone through in all he did - he regularly MC'd his own festivals, reeling off jokes in face paint and a clown costume. Endlessly energetic, he drove the Better at Home handi-bus for the disabled and elderly despite often being older than his passengers. A keen competitor, he loved lawn-bowling (becoming Greens Keeper as well as President of Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club), curling (an active member of Osoyoos Curling Club), and cycling (often in tandem with Sue at biking meets in Canada and the US). He competed in the BC Seniors Games as a cyclist, surprising the lycra-clad participants with his farm-favourite cutoff jeans and runners. After 13 vibrant years, Naga and Sue sold their beloved orchard and built a home on Anarchist Mountain where, true to form, Naga embraced the community, becoming Director of the Anarchist Mountain Community Society - a position he enjoyed for several years. Naga is predeceased by sons Ken and Brian, brothers Yosh and Masao. He will be deeply missed and warmly cherished by his wife Sue; siblings George, Carol, and Tak; daughter-in-law Teresia; step daughters Deborah (John) and Fiona (Jamie); and grandchildren Kenny, Sophia, Rosie, Aiden, and Fergus. The family celebration of life will be held next year. Donations can be made in Naga's name to your local food bank. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com