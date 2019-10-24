|
|
RAUSCH, Neil Paul Kurt: On Saturday, October 19, 2019 Neil Paul Kurt Rausch of Kelowna, formerly of Sherwood Park, AB, passed peacefully surrounded by his family, at the age of 77 years. Neil will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hilda and his children Allana (Daniel) Hemenway, Janna Rausch (Walter Richards), Timothy (Gina) Rausch, and Amanda Rausch. Neil will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Logan and Carter Richards. Neil was predeceased by his previous wife, Ursula; his parents, Willy and Anna Rausch; and his sister Wilhelmine Martin. Neil worked as a P. Eng. at Associated Engineering and at Enbridge. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Springfield Funeral Home, with a Memorial Luncheon to follow, 2020 Springfield Funeral Home, Kelowna BC. Interment will take place the following day at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:00 am, 1991 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC. Memorial donations in loving memory of Neil may be made to the BC Cancer Agency - Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior, www.bccancer.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 24, 2019