Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery
1991 Bernard Ave
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil RAUSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Paul Kurt RAUSCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Paul Kurt RAUSCH Obituary
RAUSCH, Neil Paul Kurt: On Saturday, October 19, 2019 Neil Paul Kurt Rausch of Kelowna, formerly of Sherwood Park, AB, passed peacefully surrounded by his family, at the age of 77 years. Neil will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hilda and his children Allana (Daniel) Hemenway, Janna Rausch (Walter Richards), Timothy (Gina) Rausch, and Amanda Rausch. Neil will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Logan and Carter Richards. Neil was predeceased by his previous wife, Ursula; his parents, Willy and Anna Rausch; and his sister Wilhelmine Martin. Neil worked as a P. Eng. at Associated Engineering and at Enbridge. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Springfield Funeral Home, with a Memorial Luncheon to follow, 2020 Springfield Funeral Home, Kelowna BC. Interment will take place the following day at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:00 am, 1991 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC. Memorial donations in loving memory of Neil may be made to the BC Cancer Agency - Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior, www.bccancer.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now