WHITE, Nellie: September 03, 1920 - March 16, 2020 It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Nellie White also known as Nellie Jansen (nee Matzner), who passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 99. She will be forever remembered by daughter, Dorothy-Lynn Loy (Jansen). Granddaughters; Amanda Marie Loy and Victoria Rae Loy, great granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Marie Loy, her sister Rose Marie (nee Matzner) Bowler and a host of nieces and nephews. Nellie was predeceased in death by her first husband Russell Jansen, second husband, Don White, parents; Cornella and Alois Matzner, brothers; Romeo Matzner and Leo Matzner, sisters; Elizabeth Drage (nee Matzner) and Margaretta Desmond (nee Matzner).Nellie resided in Kelowna for 23 years with her husband Russell on a small hobby farm. Mom was known for her wonderful garden, riding her horse with her numerous friends, baking, canning and selling fresh cow milk. 1992 saw them move to Osoyoos. After the passing of Russell in 1996, Nellie met Don White of Winthrop, WA and moved there for 20 years. Upon his death in 2018, Nellie's daughter Dorothy-Lynn brought her back to Alberta. Nellie had just over 2 years with her daughter, granddaughters, and great granddaughter making new memories. A private visitation was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Rivercrest Care Centre, who cared so much for Nellie during her time there. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Nellie's name to: Dementia Research/Alzheimer Society of Canada 10430 61 Ave NW #306 Edmonton, AB T6H 2J3
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 21, 2020