MAHYR, Nicholas: It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our father Nicholas Mahyr on May 1, 2020, predeceased by his beloved wife Sylvia. Dad was born in Sielc, Blenkow, Ukraine on October 9, 1923, where he grew up on a farm with his sisters and brother, all predeceased. After being liberated during WW2, he joined the American army and was stationed across Europe. In 1950, his uncle, Steve sponsored him to immigrate to Canada where he worked on the CPR and later for Manning Construction, building bridges and highways across western Canada. Nick met Sylvia through a friend while visiting Penticton and they were married in 1957, raising four children while working for the city of Penticton. He retired in 1988 to flourish in his hobby of woodworking. Dad was one of a kind and you were a better person if you knew him. Left to mourn are sons Adrian (Linda) of Oliver, Julian of Parksville, and Wendell (Marj) of Summerland; daughter Angela of Penticton; granddaughters Alexis and Larissa; and grandsons Nicholas and Josiah. Dad, you will be greatly missed until we meet again. There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Penticton. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 9, 2020.