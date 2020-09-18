LAMB, Nigel Austin: December 27, 1937 - September 03, 2020 Died peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital with Jeanne, his wife of 58 years at his side, ending a long struggle with advanced COPD. Nigel was predeceased by his parents, Austin and Rita Lamb, O.K. Falls and is survived by sisters Deirdre (Ian) Ross, Oliver and Glenda (Dave) Newman, Kelowna, son Bryan,several nieces, nephews and extended family. Born in Birmingham, England, Nigel's first taste of adventure was crossing the Atlantic in a convoy with his mother and 8-month-old sister to join his father, an RAF Liaison officer in Canada. The family returned to England having lived on various RCAF bases from Gander to Moose Jaw. In 1948 they emigrated, welcomed to Oliver by family friends, the Briscalls, later purchasing the Dolly Varden Motel and Campground in Okanagan Falls. Nigel graduated from SOHS in Oliver, and commenced a degree programme at UBC. His summers teaching water skiing along with renting fishing boats made him aware of the lack of local servicing for larger outboard engines. He certified at Hoffars Marine in Vancouver, returning to open Penticton Marina on Skaha Lake in 1958. Joined soon after by partner, John MacLeod, they grew the company into an all-season sport centre operating it as Recreation West until 1982. Nigel valued the benefits of organizations both to members and the larger community, from Teen Town, the Penticton Chamber, various business associations, to decades in Rotary. He was active as well with youth groups including BMX and Breakaway, an AA for teens. Nigel was proud to promote the sale of Canadian houseboats in the US, initially with Three Buoys, then Twin Anchors Manufacturing from 1985 until retirement at age 76. The art of a deal for Nigel was letting people decide when they were ready to buy. Customer satisfaction was his mantra. He thoroughly enjoyed assisting folks planning their custom-built boats, as well as the logistics of having boats delivered to trade shows and final destinations. He was well known for his diary ("brain"), always returning calls as promised, and his humour. As another manufacturer's rep commented, "he was a pleasure to work with - never gave up on a potential sale." Nigel and Jeanne combined business with pleasure, enjoying travel, and making many lasting friendships. Wintering by the warm Pacific in Puerto Lopez, Ecuador the last several years enabled Nigel to stay active in spite of advancing COPD. They enjoyed sharing highlights and warm hospitality of the area with visiting friends and family members. A family service will be held Friday Sept.25th, 2:00 pm at Linden Gardens, 315 Linden Ave., Kaleden. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed via a link available on Nigel's tribute page at www.everdenrust.com
or by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84312624630?pwd=Z1JFbVRodGdWZ25NUXVCZlNUK29LUT09
Meeting ID: 843 1262 4630 Passcode: 454768 Grateful thanks to Dr. Kooy, Dr. Broder, and staff at PRH as well as to Med Pro Respiratory Care. In Memoriam Donations to the BC Lung Assoc. or The Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.