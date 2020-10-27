MCLACHLAN, Nina Helen: March 2, 1921 - October 17, 2020 Nina was born in Red Deer, Alberta and was raised on a self-sufficient family farm on the prairies. She journeyed to the one room school by horse and buggy, a pet magpie on her shoulder. During those younger years she developed her lifelong, deep love of nature. She later moved to Summerland to live with her sister in order to continue her schooling. After graduation, she trained and worked as a Registered Nurse. Nina married her high school sweetheart, Ross McLachlan, upon his return from a WW II prison camp. They raised their family (Anne, Maureen, Neil) in Summerland and then Penticton. Nina was always very involved in community activities. She spent over twenty years as a leader and a District Commissioner in Girl Guides. While in Penticton she also worked as an emergency room nurse and later as a florist. After the children had left home she and Ross returned to Summerland. There she became well known for her china paintings and floral arrangements. For many years Nina's cheerful flower arrangements brightened the Summerland United Church and Angus Place Retirement Centre. Nina was a vibrant presence in the lives of her seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She delighted in writing and illustrating stories for them. For many years she created summer fun at the log cabin at Crescent Beach on Okanagan Lake. Ross passed away in their 66th year of marriage, and Nina moved to the White Rock area to be near family. There she continued to be very active in her artistic endeavours. Nina became a National Champion of the Great Trail of Canada. She often gave talks about the Trail to school classes and at the public library. Throughout her 99 years, Nina had a zest for life, a curious mind, and an insatiable desire to learn. A well worn thesaurus was ever-present at her bedside. She was deeply inspirational in the lives of so many people. Nina passed away in Surrey, BC.



