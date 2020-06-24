OPPELMAN, Norm: 1927 - 2020 Norm Oppelman passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Moog House at the age of 92 years. Norm is survived by his wife Hilary, who was loved and cherished for 44 years. Forever and always in my heart, peace at long last for you my beloved Norm. Norm is survived by his sister Lydia Benstock of Leeds, Yorkshire; nephew Jonathan (Ann) Benstock; great-nephew Daniel (Emily) and great-nieces Charlotte and Alex; nephew Alan Benstock. Norm is predeceased by his brothers Paul and Sydney. At Norm's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Moog House and Penticton Regional Hospital. "Norm will be missed by all our family and friends. Norm and I were always meant to be together." - Hilary Oppelman