|
|
SHEPHERD, Norma Alleyne: Norma passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving family of 4 sons: Ian (Yvonne), Keith, Michael (Sharon), Donald (Helen), 11 grandchildren: Michelle, Craig, Emelia, Jordan (Lori), Landon (Brenda), Erin (Rebecca), Kami (CW), Sean (Sydney), Nicole (James), Nick and Rory, and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Harold "Hal" on April 7, 1994, her brothers Ian and Murray and her daughter-in-law Jane. She and Hal were active members of the Kelowna Yacht club with their boat Commander and the Royal Canadian Legion & Blue Knights. Mom, gramma, & great gramma will be very MUCH missed by her sons and spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be on August 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Red Cross, www.redcross.ca, or to your charity of choice (she supported many!). A special thank-you for the recent care to the staff of Cottonwoods and to Dr. Alexis Thomson. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 27, 2019