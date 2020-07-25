YOUNGBERG, Norma Anna (née Pedersen): September 25, 1935 - July 20, 2020 Norma Anna (née Pedersen) Youngberg passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Her life was filled with family, friends, music, flowers, and kindness with so many wonderful memories. Sadly, so much was taken away from her with the descent into dementia which began over 10 years ago. Survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Austin, who devoted himself to her care; her daughters Laura (Jon) and Jane (David); grandchildren Alex, Annelise, Jules, and Anton; David's daughter Adena (Greg) and their three children; sister Gloria; nieces Anna, Erin, and Sheri (Lee); nephew Brydon (Catherine); grandniece Tamila; and grandnephews Eric and Ewan. She was predeceased by her sister Cora and brother Lars. Norma was born to Danish immigrant parents, Axel and Anna Pedersen, and grew up on a farm near Camrose, AB. She became a teacher and met her husband Austin while working in a rural school. They settled in Edmonton, AB where Norma loved her career as an elementary school teacher. She was also a very talented pianist and found much joy both playing and teaching music. When Norma and Austin retired they relocated to Kelowna, BC. She was a gracious hostess, always welcoming family and friends into their home. Norma was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, and we will cherish her memory and the love she shared with so many throughout her life. As an expression of sympathy, tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, alzheimer.ca
, in Norma's memory. Our family would also like to thank the staff at Sun Pointe Village for their care and compassion over the last few years. As per her wishes, there will be no service, but we encourage you to celebrate Norma's life and remember her in your own way. Skol! Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com