Norman D. HUDSON
HUDSON, Norman D.: September 9, 1935 - December 1, 2020 Norm, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on December 1, 2020, at age 85 in Penticton, B.C. Norm was born in South Africa where he met and married Merlyn. In 1959, they moved to Calgary, Alberta, and then, in search of sunshine, to Penticton. Norm will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Merlyn, his wife of 61 years; children Lloyd and Jodi (Dale); granddaughter Hannah; and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Village by the Station and Dr. David Paisley for their dedicated care over the years. At the family's request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 4, 2020.
