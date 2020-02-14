Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Norman Russell BECKER


1932 - 2020
Norman Russell BECKER Obituary
BECKER, Norman Russell: 1932-2020 On February 8, 2020 Norman Russell Becker of Penticton, BC passed away peacefully at the age of 87 years. Norman is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Norman Roy; sister, Pat Chief and numerous friends who cared about him very much. He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
