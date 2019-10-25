|
|
LEESON, Norris Charles: With heavy hearts we will never forget Norris Charles Leeson, passed away peacefully at Dulcina Hospice in Calgary, AB on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 76, after succumbing to a courageous battle with Cancer. He was known and will always be remembered for his big heart, infectious smile and the kindness he engendered. He will be missed by everyone. Norris is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lillian and his two very proud sons, Chris (Anne) Leeson and Andrew (Mallory) Leeson. He is predeceased by his father, Ronald Leeson and his mother, Madge Leeson. A Celebration of Norris' Life may be announced at a later date. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Norris, please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 25, 2019