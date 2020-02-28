Home

Olia Susan CALDWELL


1926 - 2020
CALDWELL, Olia Susan: 1926 - 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Olia. She was born in Pine River, MB on April 1, 1926 and passed away on February 18, 2020 at McKinney Place Care Center in Oliver, BC. She was predeceased by her loving husband Alexander and her three daughters, Lecia, Arlene and Sharon. She is survived by her two sons, Gerry (Bonny), and Don (Marie), six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1 PM. Special thanks to her doctor, Dr. Selinger, the nurses at PRH and the staff at McKinney Place for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank the support staff of Interior Health for the wonderful care that Olia received for the past five years. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 28, 2020
