EDGAR, Orville: In loving memory of Orville Blake Edgar who died December 6, 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital. He was born in Saskatchewan then came west to Alberta where he met his wife Mary Lou. They moved to BC where he was a boilermaker for over 50 years. He loved playing cards, pool and guitar with his friends. He had a wonderful sense of humour and loved animals. In his travels for his work he always had a bag of peanuts to feed squirrels or gophers. He was a talented, hard working, honest man who loved his family and is truly missed. He leaves behind his wife Mary Lou Edgar, his daughters, Frances Lavergne and Cindy O'Brien and his brother Forest (Bud) Edgar. There will be no services. We will remember the good times with him forever.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019