|
|
STRAFEHL, Oscar: Passed away with his family by his side February 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Frieda of 68 years; children Richard (Barbara) of Toronto, Raymond (Mayumi) of Kelowna, and Leonard (Melanie) of Vancouver; and sister Lydia of Mylau, Germany. He was predeceased by brothers Siegfried, Viktor, and Hermann and sister Adele. Remembered fondly as 'Pops', Oscar was born in Lithuania, arrived in Canada in 1949, and settled in Summerland in 1951. Not long after, he met and married the love of his life, Frieda. Together, they farmed their orchard for over 60 years. Oscar loved nature and the outdoors and was always looking for ways to perfect his homemade wine and cider. As a sportsman, he enjoyed fishing and target shooting competitions, for which he won many trophies. He spent his free time socializing with friends, playing cards, and sharing a good laugh over coffee and cake. Most of all, Oscar was a devoted husband and father. He will be missed. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancerfoundation.com). Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020