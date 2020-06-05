SCHENK, Otto: It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of our wonderful father and loving husband, Otto Schenk, on April 3, 2020. He was a man of deep faith, a man of honesty and integrity, and, above all, a man who showed us what love really means. Married to Else for almost 65 years, they raised six children Gisela Kost, Elisabeth MacDonald, Evelyn Arsenault, Peter Schenk, Martin Schenk, and Christina Schenk. Otto came to Canada from Germany in 1954, with hopes of a new life. He found it with Else, the love of his life, the girl he met and fell in love with at first sight. With very little money and a whole lot of grit and determination, they carved out a life focused on family and strong faith values. Starting as a bricklayer and eventually becoming a supervisor in construction, Otto followed the work from Montreal to Ottawa, then Thompson, Winnipeg, and Calgary, and finally settling in Penticton, BC for retirement. Otto and Else spent many of these later years travelling to Yuma with their best friends, Toni & Bernie Cattani, making wine, playing cards and Scrabble (very competitively!), going to Harrison Hot Springs, and enjoying many visits with friends and family. Otto battled cancer for many years and was a marvel to his doctors as he kept bouncing back. We know it was both his faith and his love of Else that kept him strong and a positive influence on everyone. Our thanks go to his very caring doctors, especially Drs. R. Masson, S. Broder, and W. Caskey. Thank you to Fr. Obi at St. Ann Parish and Rick Golke at Everden Rust for their support as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store