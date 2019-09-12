|
STEVENS, Pamela: Pamela passed away suddenly after a prolonged illness on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 70. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Graham, and their son, Michael of Vancouver. She also leaves behind her sisters June Messmer (Gavin) and Carol (George) Budd; her brother Tom (Germaine) Cochran; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dearest friend Josée Glass. She was predeceased by her parents John and Bette Cochran. A Time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC, with George Best officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Respiratory Department at the Kelowna General Hospital, www.kghfoundation.com, or buy a piece of art from a budding artist; they make the world beautiful, just like Pam. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
