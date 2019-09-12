Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS, Pamela: Pamela passed away suddenly after a prolonged illness on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 70. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Graham, and their son, Michael of Vancouver. She also leaves behind her sisters June Messmer (Gavin) and Carol (George) Budd; her brother Tom (Germaine) Cochran; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dearest friend Josée Glass. She was predeceased by her parents John and Bette Cochran. A Time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC, with George Best officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Respiratory Department at the Kelowna General Hospital, www.kghfoundation.com, or buy a piece of art from a budding artist; they make the world beautiful, just like Pam. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now