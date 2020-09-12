Paraskevi VASSILAKAKIS

VASSILAKAKIS, Paraskevi: 1926 - 2020 Paraskevi (MAMA) Vassilakakis, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Monday, August 31, 2020. After acknowledging the presence and expressions of love, from her son, Nick, daughter, Athena, and son-in-law, Gianni, she took her final little breath. Paraskevi was born on July 26, 1926 in Apeiranthos, Naxos, Greece to the late Nicholas and Aliza Nanouris. She was the youngest of seven children, all of which preceded her in death. She married Florios (PAPA) Vassilakakis in 1944. She lost her beloved husband of 54 years in 1998. Family was paramount for the two of them. All they accomplished together was for their four children; John (Barbara) Vassilakakis, Nicholas (Helene) Vassilakakis, Lizette (Basile) Pappas and Athena Demosten (Giannis Kritikos). They were blessed with 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews in Greece. Penticton was their lifelong home of 64 years after immigrating here in 1956. They worked hand in hand in their businesses not missing a days' work. As long-time citizens, they were well known to the residents of Penticton and they loved it here. Though Penticton and the Okanagan reminded them of their homeland, they never forgot Greece. They built homes there to encourage their children and grandchildren to visit their roots often. They instilled their Greek Orthodox faith, traditions, culture and language in the family. Never letting them forget where they came from. Mama's hands were never still. As a young girl, she was extremely talented in sewing, crocheting, knitting and weaving. She continued to create exquisite pieces in Penticton, until her hands could no longer hold the needles securely. Of course, Greek Cooking and Baking were her specialty and her recipes have all been preserved. She loved the Greek Orthodox faith and played an integral part in forming the Hellenic Community of Penticton and Panagia Greek Orthodox Church. You would see her sitting in the first seat in the first pew and would never miss a service. Mrs. Vassilakakis was the last living first generation Greek of those that immigrated to Penticton in the 50's. In her last months of life, she took great pleasure and joy when she was visited and face timed by her great grandchildren, Niko, Naomi, and Callia Vassilakakis; and grandchildren, Florio and Rebecca Vassilakakis and Paraskevi, Aristeides, Tiani, and Florios Demosten. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Evie, Phil, Bobby and Sia kept in touch by face time regularly. They all were the light in her eyes.Memory eternal "Mama Vassilaki" We would like to extend our appreciation to Dr. Gans, Interior Health care workers, nurses, and The Red Cross for their assistance, kindness, and equipment to keep our mother comfortable in her last months. Prayers will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Providence Funeral Home Penticton Chapel, 1258 Main St, Penticton, BC. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Panagia, Greek Orthodox Church, 1265 Fairview Road, Penticton, BC, with Father Kostadinos Kaltsidis officiating. Internment to follow the Funeral Service at Penticton Lakeview Cemetery. Due to Covid Health regulations, attendance of these services will be limited to family members and close friends. In consideration of the health and well being of all, MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY FOR ALL THOSE ATTENDING! Both Prayers and Funeral Service will be live streamed for those who are not able to attend. In lieu of other tributes donations can be made to the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church. To send condolences and to see live streaming information please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
