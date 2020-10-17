1/1
Pat MCCOUBREY
1918 - 2020
MCCOUBREY, Pat: November 3, 1918 -October 11, 2020 On October 11, 2020, Patricia Irene McCoubrey (Ames) passed away peacefully with members of her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband (John) in 1978, her three brothers, Cec, Johnny and Mel, and her daughter-in-law Cora. Pat is survived by three sons, David (Layne), Ross (Cora-deceased), and Bob (Sharon) - eight grandchildren, Kevin (Dayandra), Alison, and Lauren (Taylor); Frances, Graham (Ayrilee) and Lindsay; and Sarah and Patrick (Kyla); as well as four great grandchildren, Sasha, Keelan, Aven and Orien. Born in London England, Pat immigrated to Canada in 1920 with her parents and settled in Winnipeg Manitoba. In 1943 she married John and moved to Winfield BC in 1946, where they bought an orchard, built the home in which she lived for the next 62 years and raised her family. After John died, she enjoyed nearly 40 years of gardening, travelling, painting, and playing an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. Pat was a kind and compassionate person, who not only was loved by everyone who knew her, but who loved to laugh and bake delicious apple pies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd at 1:00 PM. To receive an invitation to join, e-mail a request to mccfamily101@gmail.com or call 250-766-4406. An in-person celebration will hopefully be held in the future once larger gatherings are permitted.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
