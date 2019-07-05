MUKHERJEE, Patricia Charmane: 1936-2019. Patricia Charmane Mukherjee passed away peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 82 years. She is survived by her husband, Souren, of 55 years; her brother, Brian; her children, Sean (Rose), Jason (Jessica), Anita (Darcy) and grandchildren, Isaac, Maya, Marissa, Sabrea, Phoebe, Norah, Aaron and Daniel. Pat was born in Winchcomb, County of Gloucester, England in 1936. She became a registered nurse, met her loving and devoted husband, Souren, married in 1964 and had three children. The family later moved to Montreal for 2 years and then on to Calgary where they resided for about 20 years. They vacationed many summers in the Okanagan Valley until Pat and Souren finally retired and moved to Okanagan Falls and later, Penticton. Pat will be remembered for her caring, kind nature, giving personality, her devotion to her family, her strong faith and dedication to the church and her love for the Arts. Mom, you will be deeply missed by many. Now you can rest in the hands of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. The family wishes to thank St. Barbara's congregation for their loving support and the doctors and nurses who assisted in her care at the hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Barbara's Anglican Church, 1039 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barbara's Anglican Church or the Heart & Stroke Fund. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 5, 2019