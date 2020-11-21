1/1
Patricia GAMBLE
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAMBLE, Patricia: 1950 - 2020 It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Patricia Gamble, November 18, 2020, aged 70 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her children Jeremy Gamble (Angel) of Calgary, AB, Gord Gamble (Kim) of Penticton, BC, Pamela Hunt of Lake Country, BC, Tammy Kesstler (Steven) of Penticton, BC, Suzzanne Gallant (Aaron) of Bonshaw, PEI, and her grandchildren, Ashley, Damian, Quinn, Myles, Arielle, Tim, Miranda, Synthia, Erika, Mackenzie, Logan, Maddison, Alexis, Austin, Elli, and great grandchildren, Connor, Iden, Mayson, Theanna, and sister Madelyn Griffin. Patricia. She was sadly predeceased by her dad Emerson, mom Florence Griffin, and brothers Ronnie, and Gary Griffin. Mom was always happy to see you and managed to bring a smile to your face. She was extremely loveable, with the biggest heart, and always there to support you through the good and the bad times. Patricia embraced life with all that she had. She was loved and respected by her many friends at the Village By The Station, and Haven Hill Retirement Home. A memorial service will be held at Providence Funeral Home (1258 Main Street, Penticton) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 10:30AM. In memory of Patricia donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or Interior Mental Health. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com. Due to the new Covid regulations attendance is strictly restricted, please join the service via livestream. The link will be available on our website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Providence Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Homes
1258 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5G1
250-493-1774
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Providence Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved