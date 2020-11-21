GAMBLE, Patricia: 1950 - 2020 It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Patricia Gamble, November 18, 2020, aged 70 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her children Jeremy Gamble (Angel) of Calgary, AB, Gord Gamble (Kim) of Penticton, BC, Pamela Hunt of Lake Country, BC, Tammy Kesstler (Steven) of Penticton, BC, Suzzanne Gallant (Aaron) of Bonshaw, PEI, and her grandchildren, Ashley, Damian, Quinn, Myles, Arielle, Tim, Miranda, Synthia, Erika, Mackenzie, Logan, Maddison, Alexis, Austin, Elli, and great grandchildren, Connor, Iden, Mayson, Theanna, and sister Madelyn Griffin. Patricia. She was sadly predeceased by her dad Emerson, mom Florence Griffin, and brothers Ronnie, and Gary Griffin. Mom was always happy to see you and managed to bring a smile to your face. She was extremely loveable, with the biggest heart, and always there to support you through the good and the bad times. Patricia embraced life with all that she had. She was loved and respected by her many friends at the Village By The Station, and Haven Hill Retirement Home. A memorial service will be held at Providence Funeral Home (1258 Main Street, Penticton) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 10:30AM. In memory of Patricia donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or Interior Mental Health. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com
. Due to the new Covid regulations attendance is strictly restricted, please join the service via livestream. The link will be available on our website.